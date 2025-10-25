Apple hosts “Meet with Apple” as Vision Pro M5 hits stores

Apple used launch week for the upgraded Vision Pro to run a focused “Meet with Apple” program on building immersive media for visionOS. You learned how to frame interactive stories, produce Apple Immersive Video, and connect people with SharePlay and spatial Personas. Sessions ran in person at the Apple Developer Center in Cupertino and streamed live for anyone who builds for Vision Pro.

Apple Developer posted full Day 1 and Day 2 videos on YouTube, laying out best practices for spatial interaction, production workflows for Apple Immersive Video, and capture techniques alongside Spatial Audio. The official session pages and the Meet with Apple hub confirm the multi-day format and developer focus.

Tied to a bigger week for Vision Pro

Apple’s own channels frame the event around visionOS 26 improvements and hands-on guidance from Apple experts. You can review the recordings directly on the Apple Developer YouTube channel.

The timing lined up with the Vision Pro hardware refresh. Apple announced the M5-based Vision Pro on October 15 and made it available on October 22, keeping attention on new features in visionOS 26 and fresh immersive content pipelines.

What you learn from Day 1 and Day 2

Day 1 focuses on designing interactive stories for visionOS 26, framing ideas for Apple Immersive Video, and using SharePlay and spatial Personas so people can experience your work together. Apple shows real-world examples from past productions to help you plan your own shoots.

Day 2 goes deeper on production: camera formats, end-to-end workflows for Apple Immersive Video, and pairing visuals with Apple Spatial Audio so your scenes feel anchored in space. The companion session listings on Apple’s developer site reinforce those themes.

Why this matters for your app

If you build for Vision Pro, you now have clear reference material for capturing, encoding, and presenting immersive stories on visionOS 26. WWDC sessions earlier this year outlined the platform pieces; this week’s event turns that guidance into concrete, production-ready steps.

The hardware story helps too. With M5 performance and visionOS 26, you can push higher-quality media, faster hand-tracking, and smoother playback to users without changing your pricing or release plans. Apple’s launch materials spell out those gains and availability.

How to watch and follow up

Both days’ sessions are available on the Apple Developer YouTube channel and in Apple’s video library, so teams that missed the live stream can catch up, rewatch technical segments, and share internal notes. If you build media or interactive apps, start by reviewing the Day 1 design talks, then move to Day 2’s capture and encoding guidance before you prototype.

Watch the recordings: Day 1 and Day 2 on Apple Developer’s YouTube.