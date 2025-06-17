Apple Intelligence Nears China Launch as Alibaba Adapts Qwen3 for Apple Devices

Apple Intelligence is one step closer to debuting in China. On Monday, Alibaba unveiled a new version of its Qwen3 AI model that supports Apple’s MLX architecture. This update brings compatibility with the Neural Engine in Apple Silicon Macs and AI-ready iPhones and iPads. The move signals Apple’s growing readiness to roll out its generative AI features in China, where regulatory demands have delayed the launch.

Although Apple Intelligence gained basic Chinese language support in iOS 18.4, the system still hasn’t launched in the region. Local rules required Apple to partner with a domestic firm. After reportedly considering ByteDance and Baidu, Apple chose Alibaba. With the Qwen3 update now aligned with Apple’s systems, the last major technical hurdle appears resolved.

Apple Intelligence May Arrive with iOS 18.6

According to Reuters, Alibaba confirmed on June 16 that its Qwen3 models now support Apple’s MLX framework. These models are designed to run across iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Mac devices. Qwen3 features a hybrid reasoning architecture, support for 119 languages, and Mixture of Experts models, all aimed at improving AI functionality.

A May 2025 rumor suggested Apple would introduce Apple Intelligence in China alongside iOS 18.6. The developer beta for that update was launched this week. While Apple hasn’t announced the AI rollout yet, internal development timelines indicate iOS 18.6 has been in progress since April.

The update is said to be more than a bug fix. It could mark Apple Intelligence’s long-awaited China release. Meanwhile, Apple is already shifting focus to iOS 26, which includes design changes and further AI upgrades. Still, for China, iOS 18.6 remains the key milestone.