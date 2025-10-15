Apple Introduces Black Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Apple expanded the iPad Air accessory lineup with a new black Magic Keyboard, giving you a darker option that pairs cleanly with the latest tablets. You now get a choice that feels more professional on a desk and more discreet in a bag.

The new color joins the existing white finish and keeps the familiar floating design that lets you adjust the viewing angle with ease. You still attach magnetically, close it like a folio, and type on a layout built for long sessions without fatigue.

Apple positions this keyboard as the straightforward pick for iPad Air owners who want laptop-style usability without extra complications. The company describes the release: “Magic Keyboard for iPad Air is now available in black,” turning a popular accessory into a more versatile option for everyday work.

Pricing remains unchanged for both sizes, which helps you decide purely on fit and style. Apple lists the 11-inch model at “$269” and the 13-inch version at “$319,” matching the existing lineup and keeping the decision simple for your budget.

What Stays the Same

This iPad Air keyboard follows the earlier Magic Keyboard design rather than the newer Pro redesign that introduced an aluminum top case and haptic trackpad last year. You still get a trackpad and a familiar typing feel, designed to make navigation and editing comfortable across your apps.

The changes focus on color choice rather than new hardware features or materials. That restraint signals Apple’s intent to serve iPad Air users who value consistency, portability, and a cleaner aesthetic.

A black finish hides scuffs more effectively and blends into studio or office setups where you want your gear to disappear. If you already know the Magic Keyboard workflow, you gain the same experience with a look that fits your daily carry.