Apple Joins Threads, Instantly Gains Nearly 5 Million Followers

Apple has finally joined Threads. The company’s official @apple account went live on Meta’s platform, pulling in nearly 5 million followers within minutes. This move follows nearly two years of silence from Apple on Threads, despite its other brands being early adopters.

A Quiet Launch with Big Numbers

Without posting a single update, Apple gained 4.8 million followers the moment its Threads account activated. The surge came from Threads’ auto-follow feature for Instagram users. Apple’s strong Instagram presence, with over 34 million followers, drove the instant growth.

Other Apple-owned brands like Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Books, Shazam, and Beats by Dre joined Threads shortly after it launched in 2023. But the main @apple account stayed inactive until now.

Strategic Move or Platform Hedge

Apple’s arrival on Threads does not necessarily signal a shift away from X. The company remains active on Elon Musk’s platform, using it for keynotes, product launches, and ads. Apple’s main X account has nearly 10 million followers and shows no signs of slowing down.

Apple has avoided alternative platforms until now. Phil Schiller, an Apple Fellow and former marketing chief, is the only Apple executive with a known Mastodon account. This move to Threads suggests Apple is expanding its presence or securing its brand across platforms.

Threads is still developing its place as a cleaner, less chaotic alternative to X. Companies often join new platforms to claim their space, then go quiet. It remains to be seen whether Apple will engage or wait and watch.