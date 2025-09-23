Apple Just Made a Huge Change to Safari Extensions on iPhone

iOS 26 quietly removes one of the biggest barriers to bringing browser add-ons to iPhone and iPad. Indie teams and solo devs can submit standards-based WebExtensions from the web portal, test on real devices via TestFlight, and iterate without spinning up Xcode for every change. The result should be faster ports from Chrome and Firefox and a broader catalog of useful add-ons on mobile Safari.

Key points

What changed: Package and ship Safari Web Extensions from App Store Connect and TestFlight.

Who gets it: Developers targeting Safari on iOS 26 and iPadOS 26.

When: Available with the iOS 26 cycle.

Limitations: You still need a paid developer account and to follow Apple signing and review rules.

What changed

Apple now accepts standards-based WebExtensions for Safari on iPhone and iPad without requiring a local Mac/Xcode packaging step. You provide the manifest and assets, submit through App Store Connect, and manage builds and TestFlight from the web.

This streamlines testing and updates. It also makes cross-platform ports more practical, since many teams already maintain the same extension across Chrome and Firefox.

Who gets it

Any developer enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program.

Targets: Safari on iOS 26 and iPadOS 26.

Ideal for small teams and indie devs who prefer a lighter toolchain.

When it’s rolling out

The change is part of the iOS 26 developer tooling updates. If you’re on the current iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 track and have App Store Connect access, you can begin packaging and distributing compatible WebExtensions now.

Caveats and limitations

You still need a developer account and must meet Apple’s signing, review, and policy requirements.

Not every Chrome/Firefox API maps 1:1 to Safari, so audit your permissions and APIs for parity.

Expect review scrutiny around privacy-sensitive permissions and content-blocking behaviors.

Tips