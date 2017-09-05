Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
Private Browsing Mode isn't Just for Porn
Not sure why you might need to use private browsing mode in Safari, Firefox, or Chrome on your Mac? Here’s how to enable the feature, and some ideas on how it can help online.
There's a New Privacy Safari API Coming Called Storage Access API
To prevent potential abuse, Apple will monitor the adoption of the API.
iOS: 8 Ways to Enhance Your Privacy & Security in Safari
Apple provides several settings in iOS that enable better privacy and security in the Safari browser. John shows how to set these up.
Three Ways to Fix a Safari Browser Hijack in iOS 11
Bryan Chaffin gives you three easy ways to defeat a browser hijack in iOS 11: clearing your cache, disabling JavaScript, and using an external link to force open a new window or tab.
macOS: How to Use "Reload Page from Origin" in Safari
Safari’s built-in “Reload Page from Origin” feature can be really helpful if you can’t seem to get a site to work properly, as it’ll force your Mac to bypass any cached information it has and load the page anew. All the details are here in today’s Quick Tip!
Apple's WebKit Team Releases Speedometer 2.0 for Browser Engineers
This is a benchmarking suite designed to allow browser engineers to test their browser engines, and it’s part of Apple’s contribution to the broader WebKit community.
CES - Valt Visual Password Manager Offers Visual Alternative to a Text Password
LAS VEGAS – Valt believes its visually-oriented approach provides better password security.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update with Spectre Mitigation
Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update Monday, a security update designed to mitigate Spectre.
macOS and iOS: How to Turn Off Safari Autofill
Two scripts—AdThink and OnAudience—obtain information that can identify you from autofill forms.
Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 44
This release enables Payment Requests by default, and it includes 38 other improvements and bug fixes, too.
Google Finds a Workaround for Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention
Google is deploying a change in its AdWords service that obeys Apple’s rules, while still allowing online advertisers to track conversion rates.
macOS: How to Show Full Website Address in Safari
Showing a shortened, or “smart” URL bar is clearly a design choice by Apple, and not a usability choice.
macOS High Sierra: Enhance Browsing With Safari Website Controls
The level of control that Apple provides in Safari makes it more enticing to use over third-party browsers.
Here's How to Block Cross-site Tracking in Safari
Apple promised a way to block websites from cross-site tracking in Safari in macOS High Sierra and iOS 11. Here’s how to see if it’s enabled.
Apple Tests Files and Directory Entries API and New Encryption in Safari Technology Preview 41
This release tests out the Files and Directory Entries API, as well as a new encryption scheme called Elliptic Curve P-521.
macOS High Sierra: How to Stop Videos from Auto-Playing in Safari
High Sierra is here! And one of its most useful new features is the subject of today’s Quick Tip. If you’re annoyed by videos that auto-play on websites, we’re going to tell you how to stop that from happening altogether.
Apple Is Going to Sabotage the Internet, Says Advertisers
That’s a pretty serious allegation, saying a single browser is going to sabotage the economic infrastructure of the internet.
macOS: How to Create Your Own Keyboard Shortcuts
Here’s what you need to know to make your own custom keyboard shortcuts for Mac apps.
iOS 11: A Safari Finger Gesture to Open Links in the Background Immediately
This is a great feature because it’s faster to open links this way than long-pressing them or even using 3D Touch.