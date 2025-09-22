Apple Just Teased Its Next Wave of Jaw-Dropping Vision Pro Films

Apple is significantly expanding the content library for the Apple Vision Pro with a new slate of immersive films from major global partners. In the coming months, owners of the spatial computer will get exclusive access to new experiences from the BBC, CANAL+, CNN, HYBE, MotoGP, and Red Bull, all designed to leverage the unique capabilities of the device.

These new films are among the first to be produced using Blackmagic Design’s new URSA Cine Immersive camera and edited on Mac with DaVinci Resolve Studio. This specialized hardware and software combination is designed to capture high-resolution, 3D video with a 180-degree field of view, which when paired with Spatial Audio, creates a deep sense of presence for the viewer.

The first new title, “Tour De Force” from CANAL+ and MotoGP, is already available for free on the Apple TV app. This immersive documentary puts viewers right in the action, following rider Johann Zarco’s dramatic victory at the French Grand Prix. Another major upcoming series is “World of Red Bull,” which will begin in December with “Backcountry Skiing,” transporting viewers to the remote slopes of British Columbia. A second episode, “Big-Wave Surfing,” is planned for release in 2026.

This fall, classical music fans can experience “A Night at the BBC Proms,” which offers a front-row seat and on-stage perspective of a performance at the Royal Albert Hall. For nature lovers, CNN is producing a film that joins a scientific expedition to Antarctica to get incredibly close to emperor penguins, set for release in spring 2026. This October, users can also explore Australia’s Daintree Rainforest in “Julaymba,” an immersive journey with the region’s Indigenous custodians.

Other announced experiences include “Experience Paris” from The Explorers, which celebrates French heritage, and “CORTIS” from K-pop entertainment company HYBE, giving viewers an inside look at the choreography practice of a new boy band. Both of these titles are scheduled to arrive this fall.

Apple is also releasing new episodes of its own Apple Immersive Video series. A new episode of “Wild Life” focuses on young orangutans in Borneo, while the aerial travel series “Elevated” will explore the coastlines and forests of Maine starting October 3. This push for new content from both Apple and third-party creators demonstrates a growing commitment to building a robust library of unique experiences for the Vision Pro platform.