Apple Launches Custom Wallpaper Tool to Mark Saudi Online Store Debut

Apple has launched a new online tool that lets you create custom wallpapers using its logo and color combinations. The feature rolled out to celebrate the opening of the Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia, but it’s available globally.

The tool gives you five Apple logo colors and five background colors to choose from. Options include shades of purple, pink, yellow, green, blue, and red. You can mix and match any combination to create a wallpaper that fits your style.

The final wallpaper is automatically sized for your device, iPhone, iPad, or Mac based on what you’re using to access the site. There’s no need to manually select a resolution.

How the customization tool works

The process is simple. Visit Apple’s custom wallpaper page, select a logo color, pick a background, and your wallpaper is generated on the spot. Once done, you can immediately download it to your device.

Each combination is clean, minimal, and unmistakably Apple. There’s no added text or clutter, just the Apple logo centered against a bold background. It fits well with Apple’s long-standing design philosophy.

Apple launched the tool alongside its new online store in Saudi Arabia, but it works globally without any location limits. Anyone with an Apple device can access and use the customization tool, regardless of location.

The company quietly rolled out the page earlier this week. The move follows Apple’s tradition of releasing special wallpapers to mark new Apple Store openings. This time, though, Apple is letting users take part in the process.