Apple Launches Free Repair Program for Faulty M2 Mac mini Units

Apple has rolled out a new Service Program to fix power issues affecting a limited number of M2 Mac mini models. If your device refuses to power on and was manufactured between June 16 and November 23, 2024, you may qualify for a free repair.

The issue affects only a small percentage of M2-powered Mac mini units released in 2023. Other Mac mini models are not part of the program. Apple will repair eligible devices at no cost, but users must resolve any unrelated damage first before receiving service.

How to Check if Your Mac mini Qualifies

You can check your eligibility by entering your Mac mini’s serial number on Apple’s support website. If your device qualifies, you can schedule an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Before any repair begins, Apple will inspect the unit to confirm the issue and program eligibility. If your Mac mini has unrelated damage that hinders the repair, you’ll need to fix that first. In such cases, additional costs may apply.

Program Limits and Coverage

As reported by Apple, this program does not extend the standard warranty. It covers eligible devices for three years from the original retail sale date. Repairs may also be restricted to the country or region where the Mac mini was first purchased.

For more details, including how to prepare your Mac mini for service, visit Apple’s official program page.