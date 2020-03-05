Apple Looking for Maps Writer/Editor

Apple advertised for a Writer/Editor for Maps earlier this week. The since-deleted job posting indicates that the company is looking to put its own editorial information into the navigation tool.

Bringing Editorial Content to Maps

The job description said the company “is looking for someone to help build exciting and engaging editorial content to help Maps users explore their world, whether thatʼs locally, or when theyʼre planning an amazing vacation.” It seems then that in the future, Maps could give users some notes on where you are, and maybe provide suggestions as to where they should go next. As noted on The Vergesuch content would probably be in the vein of the developers’ stories and other information provided in the App Store.

