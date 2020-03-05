Is iCloud Slow For You Today? You’re Not Alone

iCloud services are experiencing some issues today, including iMessage, Apple Notes, iCloud Photos, iCloud Drive, and more.
iCloud Issues
Apple’s system status page notes that many services began having issues for some users starting at 9:43 today. There are currently 11 services experiencing “slower than normal performance.”
- iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs
- iCloud Contacts
- iCloud Drive
- iCloud Keychain
- iCloud Mail
- iCloud Notes
- iCloud Reminders
- iCloud Web Apps
- iMessage
- Photos
- Screen Time
Some issues have been resolved with certain services, but all 11 are still shown as underperforming.
