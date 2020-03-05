Facebook Begins Rolling Out Messenger for Mac

Facebook has begun rolling out its dedicated Messenger app for Mac. The first country it has appeared in is France, according to reports coming out of the country.

Messenger For macOS Arrives

Messenger for Mac was built using the Electron framework, instead of Catalyst. It is, therefore, not only available to users who have upgraded to Catalina. Those with machines running macOS 10.10 and later will be able to use the app. It does have Dark Mode capability. However, it appears that that function appears is not totally working yet. MacGeneration reported that Dark Mode was not coming on automatically, in sync with device settings. Facebook will likely be looking to fix these issues in the near future. So, look out – Messenger for Mac could be on the way to an App Store near you soon!