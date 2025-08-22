Apple Loses Sixth AI Leader to Meta’s Superintelligence Push

Meta Platforms is bringing in Frank Chu, a senior Apple executive who oversaw AI infrastructure, training, and search, to join its Superintelligence Labs. Chu becomes the sixth high-profile Apple AI hire in recent weeks, a streak that underscores Meta’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence despite a hiring freeze in most of its AI division.

Chu’s Role at Apple and Meta’s Gain

At Apple, Chu managed the deployment of large language models on the company’s cloud servers, supervised model training, and worked on search features for Siri and Apple’s entertainment services. He also served as a deputy to Benoit Dupin, Apple’s head of AI infrastructure, who reports directly to John Giannandrea, the company’s AI strategy chief.

Chu’s broad responsibilities make him one of the most significant Apple departures after Ruoming Pang, the creator of Apple’s AI models team, left earlier this year for Meta in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.

Chu will now join a new group called MSL Infra, part of Meta Superintelligence Labs, which focuses on building the infrastructure needed for advanced AI systems. The unit recently reorganized into four sections under Alexandr Wang, the former chief executive of Scale AI.

Meta’s Selective Hiring

Meta confirmed internally that it is pausing recruitment across most of Superintelligence Labs to “responsibly manage headcount” and align roles with strategic priorities. According to a memo obtained by Bloomberg, exceptions will be made for business-critical positions, which are evaluated case by case.

In a separate post, Wang pushed back against speculation that Meta was pulling back, saying the company is “We are truly only investing more and more into Meta Superintelligence Labs.” The company has spent billions in recent months to staff the group, even as it prepares longer-term hiring plans for 2026.

For Apple, the steady loss of AI talent has further destabilized its artificial intelligence strategy. Bloomberg reported that Apple delayed a major Siri update and is considering using third-party AI models instead of its in-house technology. Pang’s departure in July, followed by engineers Tom Gunter, Mark Lee, Bowen Zhang, Yun Zhu, and now Chu, has deepened concerns about Apple’s ability to retain top AI researchers.