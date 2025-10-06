Apple May Turn to Starlink for Future iPhone Satellite Services

Apple’s satellite plans appear to be entering a decisive stage. The company, which relies on Globalstar for its current satellite communication network, is reportedly assessing whether SpaceX’s Starlink can better handle the growing demand for connectivity on future iPhones. A new take from 9to5Mac suggests Apple’s next step could depend on SpaceX’s latest expansion moves.

iPhone’s Satellite Role

Apple brought satellite messaging to the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022, offering emergency contact when cellular service failed. The feature later extended to roadside assistance and limited messaging with friends and family. What started as a survival tool has quietly evolved into a broader communication system.

Although Apple originally said the service would be free for two years, it has extended access several times, with coverage now lasting up to 2028 depending on the model. Keeping it free reflects Apple’s long-term commitment to making satellite connectivity a core safety and utility feature for iPhone users. Yet scaling such a service demands a network that can sustain global use, not just regional coverage.

SpaceX’s Push into Mobile Connectivity

According to Ars Technica, SpaceX recently struck a $17 billion deal to purchase spectrum rights from EchoStar. The acquisition, pending regulatory approval, would give SpaceX access to 50 MHz across the 1.9 and lower 2 GHz bands—ideal for mobile communication from orbit. This step would let Starlink offer phone, text, and broadband services directly to users on the ground.

SpaceX also plans to expand its Starlink satellite count from about 650 to nearly 15,000. The new fleet aims to provide consistent, global connections directly to smartphones and other devices. The scale of that upgrade gives Starlink an edge in both reach and reliability, qualities Apple values for its ecosystem.

Apple’s Next Step

Telecom analyst Philip Burnett told Ars Technica that Starlink’s increased capacity and new spectrum holdings could “highly encourage Apple to sign a deal.” T-Mobile already uses Starlink for its T-Satellite service, which supports a growing number of apps. If Apple follows that path, it could unlock stronger service quality and support for new satellite-driven features.

Globalstar’s smaller spectrum and limited satellites may no longer match Apple’s ambitions. A move to Starlink would not only expand capacity but also align Apple with a network capable of supporting everyday satellite use. Such a shift could redefine what “always connected” means for iPhone owners.