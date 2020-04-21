Apple Music Available in 52 New Countries as Apple Expands Services Globally

Apple is now offering its services – App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud in more countries than ever before. This includes the rollout of Apple Music into 52 new countries, the company announced Tuesday.

Where is Apple Music Now Available?

Apple Music is now available in a host of new countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceania for the first time. These countries include:

Senegal

Bhutan

Croatia

The Bahamas

Qatar

Solomon Islands

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content said:

We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before. We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists, and developers.

Furthermore, the entire suite of Apple services has been rolled out in a variety of new countries too. These include Cameroon, Morocco, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq, and Tonga. Users in Nauru, Afghanistan now have access to all Apple Services aside from Apple Music.

It is no surprise that these services are being offered in evermore countries. Services are an evermore crucial revenue source for Apple. However, Apple TV+ was noticeably absent from the announcement. Some of the countries named do have the streaming service, but many others do not.