Facebook Publishes First COVID-19 Maps

On Monday, Facebook and the institutions it is working with released the first reports and maps built using data on COVID-19 collected across the social network. The company has teamed up with various institutions such as Carnegie Mellon, New York University, and the Mila research institute to conduct this work.

Writing in the Washington Post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the team at Carnegie Mellon is “getting approximately 1 million responses a week in the United States,” to COVID-19 tracking surveys distributed across Facebook. “The results are promising,” he added. “They correlate with publicly available data on confirmed cases, which suggests this data can help predict where the disease will spread.” Mr. Zuckerberg pointed out that the data “can also be used to build detailed county-by-county insights.”

Facebook is producing its own maps, based on the aggregated Carnegie Mellon data. These maps will be updated daily. “Facebook can uniquely help researchers and health authorities get the information they need to respond to the outbreak and start planning for the recovery,” said Mr. Zuckerberg. He addressed privacy concerns too, highlighting that the data is collected solely for responding to COVID-19. It is “essential that this is done in a way that protects people’s privacy and respects human rights,” wrote Mr. Zuckerberg.