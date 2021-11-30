Apple Music Awards 2021: ‘The Weeknd’ Wins Best Artist of the Year

Apple has announced the third annual Apple Music Awards, and The Weeknd has won Artist of the Year. There are also five new Regional Artists of the Year.

Apple Music Awards 2021

The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories — Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year. Winners are selected based on who people are listening to the most, as well as the team’s own editorial decisions.

Regional Artist of the Year is a new category that recognizes artists from five countries and regions: Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia. The winners are Aya Nakamura (France), OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM (Japan), RIN (Germany), Scriptonite (Russia), and Wizkid (Africa).

The Apple Music Awards celebration kicks off Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with interviews, original content, and more all streaming worldwide on Apple Music and the Apple TV app.