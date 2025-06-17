Apple Music Chief Calls Spotify’s Free Tier a “Terrible Mistake”

Apple Music’s top executive has openly criticized free music streaming models, calling them a “terrible mistake” that devalue the art. In a conversation with National Music Publishers’ Association President David Israelite, Apple VP Oliver Schusser made it clear that Apple sees music as a paid experience. It is not something to be given away.

Schusser oversees Apple Music, Apple TV+, and sports content. He said Apple remains firmly against offering any free, ad-supported tier. “We’re the only service that doesn’t have a free service, and that’s not because of the money,” he said. “As a company, we look at music as art, and we would never want to give away art for free.”

Why Apple Rejects the Free Tier Model

According to Schusser, Apple’s refusal to adopt a free model is rooted in principle, not profit. He didn’t name Spotify, Amazon, or YouTube. But he clearly criticized their free models, saying they treat music as a disposable commodity.

He pointed to Apple TV+ as an example, where users pay to access premium content like the hit show Severance. For Schusser, the concept is simple: artists should be paid, and the work should be respected. “We make every decision based on what’s good for artists and songwriters,” he said. “Music deserves to be listened to at the highest quality.”

A Stand for Artists in a Shifting Industry

Schusser emphasized Apple’s commitment to the creative community. He highlighted Apple Music’s credits feature, which shows details about songwriters, producers, and session musicians. He also noted Apple’s dedicated team that supports publishers with royalties, licensing, and partnerships.

When asked about AI, Schusser said it could improve music discovery. But he stressed that technology must always serve the artist. “We’re happy to sit down with anyone to do the right thing,” he said.

Apple Music’s stance raises a bigger question for the industry: should music be free to stream, or must listeners pay to preserve its value? For Schusser, there’s no doubt. Music is art, and art deserves more than an ad in between.