Apple Music Launches Carpool Karaoke on August 8th – Watch the New Trailer

Apple Music’a long-awaited spinoff series Carpool Karaoke will launch on August 8th, and Apple launched a new video to promote it. The video is set to Willie Nelson’s On the Road Again, and it features many more celebrities than were originally announced, including Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Camilla Cabello, Metallica, Billy Eichner, Blake Shelton, and many more.

Here’s the new trailer in full:

The original lineup for the first season was announced in May included:

Will Smith and James Corden

Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, and the entire Cyrus family

Shakira and Trevor Noah

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith

John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Taraji P. Henson

LeBron James and James Corden

Shaquille “Flat Earther” O’Neal and John Cena

Michael Strahan and Jeff Gordon

Carpool Karaoke has its own Twitter feed where the announcement first popped up.