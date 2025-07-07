Apple Music Reveals Top 500 Streamed Songs to Mark 10-Year Anniversary

Apple Music has released its official Top 500 most-streamed songs list to commemorate its 10th anniversary. Leading the pack is Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, which holds the No. 1 spot. The track, released in 2017, became a long-standing chart-topper and is now officially the most played song in Apple Music’s history.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” comes in second. Known for its longevity, the song spent over 180 days in the Top 10 of the Global Daily 100. Drake rounds out the top three with “God’s Plan,” which ranks as the platform’s most-streamed hip-hop song to date. He dominates the overall list with 27 total entries, the most of any artist.

Big Names, Big Numbers

Post Malone takes both No. 4 and No. 5 with “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee) and “Rockstar” (with 21 Savage). Other tracks in the top 10 include “One Dance” by Drake, “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott, “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran, “No Guidance” by Chris Brown, and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

Taylor Swift appears 14 times, second only to Drake. Her highest-ranking song, “Cruel Summer,” is at No. 57. Billie Eilish leads alternative artists with nine entries. The top country track is Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” at No. 60. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the only holiday song, coming in at No. 100. “Baby Shark” also made the cut at No. 351.

The full playlist is available now under the title “10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs.” It’s part of Apple’s broader celebration.

According to Variety, “Shape of You” spent over 1,000 days at No. 1 in at least one country. It also broke Apple Music’s global first-day streaming record for a pop track. The Weeknd leads in R&B entries with nine songs. Drake tops all artists by volume.

Apple’s Anniversary Rollout

Beyond the playlist, Apple Music is launching Replay All Time, a feature that shows users their most-streamed songs since joining the platform. It’s also rolling out a week of special radio programming and opening a new artist hub in Los Angeles. The new facility includes advanced radio studios, a 4,000-square-foot soundstage, and Spatial Audio mixing rooms, aligning with the company’s push toward high-end music production.

Apple Music’s 10th anniversary content is available now for subscribers. The service costs $10.99/month, with a one-month free trial for new users.