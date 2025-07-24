Apple News+ Audio Expands to UK, Canada, and Australia

Apple News+ Audio is now available in three more countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Until now, the feature was exclusive to the United States. With this rollout, all countries that support Apple News and Apple News+ now have access to professionally narrated audio stories.

The feature, introduced in July 2020, offers subscribers around 20 longform audio stories each week. Professional voice actors narrate these stories, which cover topics ranging from politics and business to lifestyle and true crime. Leading publications like The New Yorker, TIME, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, and The Wall Street Journal provide the content.

More Access, Same Format

Listeners in the newly added regions can access audio stories via the Apple News app or, in some cases, through the Apple Podcasts app. Non-subscribers can listen to short previews or the free News Today podcast, but full access requires a News+ subscription.

In these new markets, Apple has also added stories from local publishers, expanding the relevance of content without overhauling the format. Users in the UK, Canada, and Australia will hear a mix of regional and American stories, curated under existing categories like Business, Sports, and Arts.

Apple confirmed its original approach in a 2020 press release, noting that the aim was to produce about 20 audio stories a week from trusted sources including Vogue, Wired, Fast Company, and several newspapers. The model remains consistent today, only now it spans four countries instead of one.

The expansion follows Apple’s recent additions to its News service, including a dedicated Food section and the Emoji Game. While these features may look light on the surface, they reflect ongoing investment in Apple News as a broader content platform.

Apple News+ is priced at $12.99 USD per month and is also bundled in the Apple One Premier plan, which costs $37.95 USD monthly.