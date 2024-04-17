iOS 18 Set To Bring Major Boosts to Apple Notes

The Apple Notes app is expected to bring a ton of new features with the release of iOS 18 and macOS 15. According to a report by Apple Insider, the upcoming update will introduce key improvements to the Notes app, making it more versatile and user-friendly.

One notable addition is the integration of audio recording directly within the app. You will be able to record, save, and play audio recordings and add descriptions seamlessly within the Notes app. This feature will enable you to capture situations like lectures, meetings, or guided tours and add text or images for further context.

Another exciting feature coming to Apple Notes is “Math Notes.” It will simplify the process of writing or typing mathematical symbols and equations within the app, leveraging connectivity with the Calculator app. You will have the ability to integrate mathematical notations into your notes, making it a viable contender to apps like Goodnotes, which can convert your handwriting to LaTeX equations. Apple will also seemingly redesign the macOS Calculator app to effectively utilize the new mathematical features. effectively.



The aim of these features appears to be for Apple to give a fighting chance to the Notes app against rivals like Microsoft’s OneNote, which enjoys significantly more popularity among students and professionals for note-taking, particularly on the iPad.

We expect that WWDC24 will center around artificial intelligence. Although the report doesn’t mention any AI-focused features, there’s a good chance that the Notes app will also receive numerous features leveraging machine learning.



