An official online Apple Store in India will launch on September 23, Apple announced Friday. Its the first time the company will offer its products directly to consumers in the country.

Online Apple Store to go Live in India

The India Apple Store will offer online Today at Apple Sessions and financing options. Information and advice will be available in both English and Hindi. India is approaching its festive season and gift wrapping will be available, as will engraving. Furthermore, the engraving on Apple Pencil or iPad can be in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English… or Emoji! In addition to this online launch, physical stores are expected to open in the country in 2021.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”