Apple reminds us in an App Store story today that iOS 14 Game Center has been completely redesigned. The old Game Center app isn’t back, but the gaming hub lives on within Settings. Here are some new features.

iOS 14 Game Center

New Design : Your friend lists, gamers you’ve recently played with, and gaming achievements are displayed from and center.

: Your friend lists, gamers you’ve recently played with, and gaming achievements are displayed from and center. Achievements : The achievements themselves have also been redesigned as collectible badges.

: The achievements themselves have also been redesigned as collectible badges. Leaderboard : Leaderboards can be found where you can compare your score among your friends and with players around the world.

: Leaderboards can be found where you can compare your score among your friends and with players around the world. Friends : It’s easier to see your friends’ achievements, too. See what games they’ve been laying recently and tap to add games.

You can choose a profile photo and a nickname that will be displayed in the Game Center. The keyboard will give you goofy naming suggestions, like Frank Whale of Blood Red Town and Destroyer from Wraith Bog.

Games

The story also shares a list of games to get started.