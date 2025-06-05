Apple Ordered to Open App Store External Payments Immediately

Apple must immediately allow developers to direct users to external payment platforms, following a court order tied to the Epic Games lawsuit. The company’s attempt to pause the ruling during its appeal was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, marking a major shift in how Apple manages app transactions and developer policies.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers held Apple in contempt for violating a previous injunction by creating new policies that discouraged developers from using alternative payment methods. She said the company defied the original order to protect a multibillion-dollar revenue stream and referred Apple and a senior executive to federal prosecutors for possible criminal contempt.

Reuters reported that the court rejected Apple’s emergency appeal to delay the ruling. Apple argued that the decision forced it to give free access to its platform and interfered with its business operations. Epic countered that Apple was attempting to avoid competition and continue collecting fees blocked by the court.

Developers Free to Link Out

The order removes Apple’s ability to restrict where developers can place links to external payment options. Companies like Spotify have already begun directing users to their own websites, avoiding Apple’s commission entirely. Developers are no longer subject to Apple’s newly imposed 27% fee on external transactions, which the judge also struck down.

Uncertain Impact on Users

While the decision opens doors for developers, it remains unclear how many users will engage with external links. Leaving an app to complete a transaction may confuse some, especially when the built-in system is still available. The broader effect on Apple’s services revenue depends on whether users follow developers outside the App Store.

With WWDC 2025 set to begin on Monday, Apple will face heightened attention not just for its product announcements but also for how it addresses the mounting legal backlash from developers.