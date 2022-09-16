Apple Outlines the Scenarios When iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display Turns Off

Apple has revealed eight instances when the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display turns off. When turned off, the display of the iPhone goes dark to save battery life.

iPhone 14 Pro Display is Power Efficient

For those who are receiving your iPhone 14 today (well, congratulations!) you might want to know that there are eight scenarios when the iPhone 14 display will go dark. This is due to one of the most talked about features of the iPhone 14, its Always-On display.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both have the Always-On feature. When activated, the Lock Screen dims but still shows helpful information. This includes the time, widgets, and wallpaper. According to Apple, this helps make the display of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max incredibly power efficient.

How the Always-On Display Works

In a new support document, Apple explains further how the Always-On display works on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Apple said the display of both iPhones could operate with a refresh rate as low as 1Hz with a new low-power mode. The phones also use improved technology, allowing the display to dim the entire Lock Screen. In addition, Always-On uses multiple coprocessors in the A16 Bionic to refresh the display using minimal power.

8 Scenarios When iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display Turns Off

As mentioned, Apple enumerated eight scenarios when Always-On turns off. The display goes totally dark when:

Your iPhone is lying face down

Your iPhone is in your pocket or bag

Sleep Focus is on

Low Power Mode is on

Your iPhone is connected to CarPlay

You’re using Continuity Camera

You haven’t used your iPhone for a while

Your iPhone detects that you moved away from it with a paired Apple Watch

Apple also noted that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max learn the user’s activity patterns and turn the display off and on accordingly. These activities include setting up an alarm or sleep schedule. Additionally, the Always-On display will also turn on when your Apple Watch is close to your iPhone.

Always-On display is enabled by default. If you don’t want to use this feature, you can always turn it off in Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On.

However, if you leave it enabled, you can customize the Always-On display somewhat by personalizing your Lock Screen using photos, wallpapers with stylized fonts and colors, and, of course, widgets.