Apple Pay Expands to ABN Amro and Other Key European Banks

Dutch bank ABN Amro today announced it was launching Apple Pay access for its customers. Other major banks across Europe made similar announcements.

Apple Pay Expands in Europe

ABN Amro customers can now access Apple Pay via iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. The bank’s Yvonne Duits commented:

We continuously work to bring new and innovative payment methods to our customers, so we’re pleased to be able to offer Apple Pay.

Elsewhere in Europe, German bank ING, another major institution, also made Apple Pay available. The service also expanded to bunq customers in Austria (via Macrumors).