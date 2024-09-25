Apple PC Market Share Drops to Less Than 1/8th but Sees Annual Growth

Apple is holding a stable spot in the US computer market, which is starting to get better and grow. In Q2 2024, Apple captured 12.3% of the market share, with shipments of 2,322,000 units, a 0.5% annual growth.

The US PC market is expected to grow 6% in 2024 and 2025, mainly because of demand and the upcoming Windows 10 end-of-life cycle. Apple’s growth in the PC sector has been minimal, but the company continues to benefit from the overall market expansion.

The US is set to lead in AI-capable PC adoption, which could present more challenges for Apple than it’d bring opportunities, given that Apple is lagging behind the AI race. But even after that, Apple will integrate AI in all the M-chipped MacBooks and iPads.

As processor vendors and OEMs increase on-device AI availability across product portfolios from the second half of 2024 onwards, Apple will need to ensure its Mac lineup remains competitive in this emerging space.

Apple’s PC market share stands at 12.3%, it’s contrasting when compared to the phone market. As of Q2 2024, Apple absolutely dominates the US smartphone market with a 55% share, followed by Samsung at 28% and other Android manufacturers making up the remaining 17%.

Despite modest PC sector growth, Apple’s strong smartphone market position and AI capabilities could drive future synergies. Integrating its ecosystem across devices may prove advantageous as the market evolves toward more AI-capable solutions.

