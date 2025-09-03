Apple Plans AI Search Upgrade for Siri to Rival OpenAI and Perplexity

Apple is preparing a major upgrade to Siri with a new AI-powered search feature called World Knowledge Answers. The system delivers answers directly from the web and positions Siri against ChatGPT, Google’s AI search, and Perplexity. The company is targeting a spring 2026 launch, making it part of a wider overhaul of the digital assistant.

Unlike a large-scale chatbot, the new tool will combine web crawling, search technology, and a language model to provide real-time answers. Apple is also exploring ways to extend the system to Safari and Spotlight on Mac, expanding its reach beyond the voice assistant.

Partnership with Google

Bloomberg reports that the technology powering Siri’s new search may partly come from Google. The two companies reached an agreement this week for Apple to test a Google-developed AI model within Siri. The move coincides with a U.S. judge’s ruling that Apple can continue its multibillion-dollar partnership with Google, which keeps the search giant as the default engine on iPhones.

The upgraded Siri will not only fetch information from the web but also present results using text, images, video, and local points of interest. It will include AI summaries to condense long responses into concise answers.

Bloomberg notes that this development comes as part of Apple’s broader plan to give Siri more contextual intelligence. The assistant will be able to understand on-screen content, tap into personal data, and act across apps using Apple’s app interface system called “intents.”

Apple has also considered third-party AI models to support Siri’s redesign. Apple initially evaluated Anthropic’s Claude, but Google offered better terms, which led Apple to adopt Gemini for parts of the system. The model will run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers and keep user data secure.

At the same time, Apple plans to keep its in-house Apple Foundation Models for searching within user devices. That approach preserves privacy by avoiding third-party processing of personal information.

Siri’s Road Ahead

Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering, has been leading the strategy alongside John Giannandrea, head of AI, and Eddy Cue, head of services. The company views Siri’s revamp as a chance to regain ground in AI, an area where it has lagged behind competitors.

The new search capability is only one part of a wider push. Apple is also preparing a visual redesign of Siri and exploring new AI features such as a health-focused agent for a future subscription service. A paid wellness offering is reportedly targeted for 2026.

Apple had considered acquiring Perplexity and Mistral to strengthen its AI talent pool, but those talks have not moved forward. Instead, Apple remains focused on building its own technology while securing outside partnerships where needed.

Siri, first launched in 2011, has long struggled with complex queries and general knowledge searches. With this overhaul, Apple aims to reposition it as a competitive gateway to both personal data and the wider web.