Apple Plans to Add Search Ads Inside Maps by 2026

Apple plans to add advertising to Apple Maps search starting in 2026. The change would let businesses pay to appear more prominently when users search for places. Apple sees this as part of a broader push to grow its ads business across iOS.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, reports that the internal ads effort is gaining traction. He says Apple plans to roll out paid placements in Maps next year. Restaurants, shops, and service providers would buy sponsored positions that show up ahead of regular results when people search.

How Apple’s Maps ads would work

The plan mirrors App Store Search Ads. Developers target keywords there. In Maps, businesses would target queries like “pizza,” “coffee,” or “shoe repair” and pay for a promoted slot at the top of results. Gurman notes that Apple does not plan to put ads on the Maps home screen at launch. The focus stays on search results.

Apple intends to mix paid listings with organic results while guarding for relevance. The company will lean on its ranking systems and AI models to avoid junk results. The goal is clear placement, clear labeling, and useful suggestions that do not overwhelm the screen.

Maps search is high intent. When you open it, you plan to go somewhere or buy something nearby. That makes the ad slot valuable. Apple already earns from Search Ads in the App Store and ads in its News and Stocks apps. Maps gives it a large new surface with strong local demand.

The business case extends to small and mid-size advertisers. A bakery or salon could pay to show up first for people searching within a short radius. That kind of local performance advertising has worked for Google. Apple wants a share of that wallet.

For Apple, Maps ads create a new revenue stream inside a daily-use app. The company will need to balance monetization with trust. Gurman warns that any aggressive push risks backlash. Apple knows that and appears to be moving carefully.