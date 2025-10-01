Search in Apple Maps gets smarter with iOS 26

Apple Maps now understands how you talk. In iOS 26, search moves from keywords to intent. You can type full, multi-constraint questions and get useful results, fast. That changes how you plan quick errands, late-night food runs, and weekend trips.

Apple’s iOS 26 feature list confirm that Maps now uses Apple Intelligence to parse conversational queries. Apple describes it as “search the way you talk,” with support for complex questions inside the standard search box. You don’t toggle anything. If your device supports Apple Intelligence, the smarter search is just there.

How it works in practice

Think beyond “pizza near me.” Ask for “quiet breakfast spots with outdoor seating near Connaught Place that open before 8 a.m.” or “EV chargers along NH48 with restrooms nearby.” Maps interprets attributes, time windows, and proximity in one go, then ranks options so you can act without rewriting your query. This aligns with how Apple rolled natural-language search into Photos and Music last year, and it lands the same usability payoff here.

Apple pairs this with two iOS 26 additions inside Maps that help results feel personal without becoming creepy. Preferred Routes learns your usual paths on device and nudges you when delays hit, while Visited Places lets you privately browse where you have been and share specific entries when you choose. Those signals can improve which results show up first for you, all while keeping processing local.

Maps using Apple intelligence to learn your regular commute way | Credits: Apple

Intent search only works if the model understands amenities and context that regular POI databases gloss over. Apple’s documentation lists new incident types, shorter share links, and a systemwide push toward richer place data. Combine that with Apple Intelligence, and Maps can parse a request like “kid-friendly museums within 20 minutes that are open now and sell tickets at the door,” then filter by hours, distance, and family suitability. It feels less like browsing a directory and more like stating a plan.

Availability still depends on hardware and region. Apple Intelligence runs on supported iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and Apple has delayed some features in the EU as it navigates DMA compliance. If you do not see the new prompts yet, check device support and local rollout notes.

Conversational search makes Apple Maps faster at real tasks. You describe what you need. Maps does the parsing. You get to your next stop with fewer taps.