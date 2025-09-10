Apple Releases iOS 26 on Sept 15: Check if Your iPhone Is Compatible

Apple will release iOS 26 after its recent “Awe Dropping” keynote. The update skips older hardware. If your iPhone is older than iPhone 11, you will not get iOS 26.

iOS 26 brings a visual redesign called Liquid Glass, expanded live translation, reworked Camera and Photos apps, and a set of Apple Intelligence features that rely on newer chips. Apple moved to a year-based naming scheme, which is why the software now reads iOS 26 rather than a lower incremental number.

Compatibility rule: iPhones with an A13 Bionic chip or newer qualify for iOS 26. That cutoff excludes iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, which stopped at iOS 18.

Full compatible device list

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

What this means for you

Check your model in Settings > General > About > Model Name. If your iPhone is iPhone 11 or later, you will receive iOS 26. Apple Intelligence tools require more processing power. Features such as Live Translation and advanced visual intelligence need A17 Pro or newer, so those tools will be limited to Pro-level and the newest standard models.

If your device is unsupported, you will not get the new features or future security improvements tied to iOS 26. Upgrading your phone is the only way to access the full set of features and the latest security patches. Here’s how to download iOS 26 on your iPhone.