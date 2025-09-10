iOS 26 & iPadOS 26 Release Candidates: How to Download

Apple has pushed out the release candidates for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, the last stop before the software officially lands on everyone’s devices. If nothing unexpected shows up, these builds will be the same ones that roll out to the public in the coming days.

If you are a registered developer or part of the public beta program, you can grab the RC right now by:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, and go to General. Tap on Software Update. If an iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 update is available, download it.

NOTE The iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 release candidates are available to registered developers and members of the public beta program, not general users.

The download is available over the air, just like a normal update. Keep in mind that Apple sometimes tweaks the build number at the last minute, but the features and fixes are usually locked in by this stage.

For everyone else, the wait will not be long. Apple is expected to make iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 available to the public on Monday, September 15, 2025, lining up with the iPhone 17 launch. Once that happens, anyone with a compatible device can update without joining the beta program.

Here’s the thing: a release candidate is not another random beta. It is essentially the final draft. Developers and beta testers get it first, but the goal is to confirm that everything runs smoothly at scale. Once it clears that hurdle, Apple flips the switch for everyone else.

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 bring several updates that Apple first previewed back at WWDC. You will see more flexible Home Screen widgets, smarter notifications, tighter integration with Apple Intelligence features, and a fresh layer of customization across both iPhone and iPad.

The release notes also mention performance improvements and bug fixes, the usual polish that comes with a major OS update.