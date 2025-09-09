iOS 26 Release Date Confirmed: Coming September 15 With Liquid Glass Redesign

It’s one of Apple’s biggest weeks of the year. The company’s “Awe Dropping” event delivered the iPhone 17 lineup, new Apple Watch hardware, and fresh AirPods. But the software news is just as important: iOS 26 is officially launching on Monday, September 15.

From Beta to Public Release

iOS 26 was first previewed back in June at WWDC. Since then, it’s been running through a three-month beta cycle with developers and early adopters. Apple now says it’s ready for everyone, with the update going live just days before the iPhone 17 ships.

New Features in iOS 26

The most visible change is the Liquid Glass redesign, which makes the interface feel more fluid and tactile. But that’s not all. Other highlights include:

Apple Wallet upgrades with expanded ID and ticket support

with expanded ID and ticket support CarPlay improvements with deeper vehicle integration

with deeper vehicle integration Messages updates that bring smarter replies and new ways to share

that bring smarter replies and new ways to share Performance refinements across the system

It’s a substantial update, not just a coat of paint.

Supported iPhones

If you own a relatively recent iPhone, chances are you’re covered. iOS 26 works on:

All iPhone 17 models

iPhone 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 lineup (standard and Pro)

iPhone 14 lineup (standard and Pro)

iPhone 13 lineup (including mini and Pro Max)

iPhone 12 lineup (including mini and Pro Max)

iPhone 11 lineup

iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer)

Dropped Models

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will not get iOS 26, even though they ran iOS 18. Apple will likely continue shipping occasional security patches for them, but not the new features.