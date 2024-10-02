Apple Podcasts Brings Changes to Compete With Spotify

Apple Podcasts is making some updates to help people more easily find and engage with story-based shows. This is happening because they want to keep up with competitors like Spotify and YouTube.

A key feature is the introduction of a new Top Series chart, which will continuously showcase the top 100 narrative series. This is the first time Apple has created a dedicated chart specifically for series shows.

Apple has started a new category called Series. This makes it easier for people to find and enjoy story-based shows. And to highlight good shows, Apple Podcasts’ editors will pick a top series each month to feature in Series Essentials.

The first selection is “Ghost Story,” an original limited series produced by Wondery and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios.

Notably, during its featured month, each Series Essentials selection will be available completely ad-free on Apple Podcasts, providing an incentive for users to engage with new content.

These changes follow other improvements made earlier this year, like adding podcast transcripts. Apple is working on making its podcast platform better.

In August, Apple revealed that Android users can play Apple podcasts on their devices.

