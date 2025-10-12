Apple Prepares H3 Chip for Future AirPods with Better Audio Quality

Apple’s next move for AirPods centers on silicon, not cosmetics, and that matters. You care about quicker response, cleaner calls, and audio that feels immediate and precise. The rumored H3 chip aims to deliver those practical wins without theatrical promises or vague hype.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s silicon group is developing an H3 chip. He says Apple targets less lag and better audio quality for future AirPods generations. He also notes Apple is exploring infrared cameras in AirPods Pro to unlock new features.

What the H3 signals for AirPods

You already saw Apple hold the line on chips with AirPods Pro 3. Apple kept the H2 from 2022, focusing upgrades on hardware like batteries and ear tips instead. Today Gurman confirms H3 development is underway for the next leap in performance.

Gurman also says Apple is building AirPods 5 across the entry and mid tiers. He does not expect the Pro heart rate sensor to filter down yet. He adds Apple wants more health features over time, including temperature readings inside future models.

You should weigh cadence as you plan upgrades across your coverage and reviews. SoundGuys tracks irregular gaps between AirPods generations, which suggests flexible windows rather than annual drops.

Watch for H3 to anchor tangible improvements in latency, fidelity, and call reliability. Track the IR camera path as Apple tests how earbuds become sensors, not just speakers.