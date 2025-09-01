Apple Pushes Suppliers to Adopt Robotics and Automation

Apple is stepping up pressure on its suppliers to adopt automation and robotics across their manufacturing lines, according to a report from DigiTimes. The company now requires automation as a standard condition for securing contracts, hinting a shift from encouragement to enforcement in how it manages production.

The move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to reduce reliance on labor, stabilize quality across factories, and lower long-term costs while diversifying its supply chain beyond China. Sources told DigiTimes that Apple no longer finances automation upgrades directly. Instead, suppliers must now fund their own capital investments in robotics and related equipment.

Impact on Suppliers

This change has started to affect supplier profitability. DigiTimes noted that high upfront spending on automation tools, combined with disruptions during system integration, is weighing on margins. Suppliers accustomed to Apple subsidizing tooling now face the challenge of financing their own automation, which raises the financial risks of working with the company.

Apple continues to provide support in one area: environmental responsibility. The company is pushing its partners toward its 2030 carbon neutrality goal by helping them upgrade to energy-efficient machines and sustainable materials. This backing, however, does not extend to automation, which remains the supplier’s responsibility.

DigiTimes reported that Apple sees robotics as a way to standardize production, strengthen quality control, and ease the impact of labor shortages and political instability. As Apple expands manufacturing into more countries, automation is viewed as essential to keeping product quality consistent across regions.