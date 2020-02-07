Apple Receive €25 Million Fine From French Authorities

The French authorities issued Apple with a €25 ($27.4) million fine. It followed an admission that it slowed down older iOS devices.

iPhone Power Feature Lands Apple With Fine

The French Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and the Suppression of Fraud (DGCRF) conducted a two year investigation into Apple. It concluded that iPhone 6, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 users were not informed their device would slow down if they downloaded iOS 10.2.1. and 11.2 “”was likely to slow down the operation of their device.” The iOS power management features caused the slowdown. In 2018, Apple launched a program offering customers the chance to replace their iPhone battery for $29.

An Apple spokesperson told CNET: