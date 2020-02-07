Apple Watch Now Outsells All Swiss Watch Brands Combined

The Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019. A new report by Strategy Analytics found that globally 31 million units of the device shipped that year. Meanwhile, every Swiss watch brands combined sold only a combined total of 21 million units.

Apple Watch Overtakes Swiss Watchmakers

The numbers provided an insight into the staggering popularity of the device. Commenting, Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said:

Traditional Swiss watch makers, like Swatch and Tissot, are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear. The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing. Time may be running out for Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer, and others.

Tellingly, the data showed that Apple Watch went from 22.5 million shipped units in 2018, to 30.7 million shipped units in 2019. That equates to a 36 percent increase year-on-year. By contrast, units shipped of Swish watch brands fell by 13 percent. They shipped a combined 24.2 million units in 2018, but this fell to 21.1 million units in 2019.