Apple recently raised iPhone Fold shipment projections substantially

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is still a year away, but expectations inside the company are already shifting. According to a new analyst note, Apple has revised its shipment forecasts for the iPhone Fold significantly upward, signaling growing confidence in the device’s commercial potential.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple now expects to ship 8–10 million units of the foldable iPhone in 2026, compared to earlier projections of 6–8 million. For 2027, the company has raised its forecast from 10–15 million units to 20–25 million. This increase points to Apple’s belief that foldable smartphones could move beyond niche status and appeal to a broader market.

Supply chain shifts support the outlook

The shift in Apple’s shipment projections aligns with developments in its supply chain. General Interface Solution (GIS) has secured an exclusive role in backend processing for the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) used in Apple’s foldable iPhone, starting in 2026. GIS will work alongside Corning, the exclusive supplier of raw UTG, to handle critical steps such as cutting, inspection, and packaging. The company’s role highlights how Apple is preparing its supply partners for the scale required if the foldable iPhone becomes a mainstream hit.

GIS will also expand its position in Apple’s ecosystem by becoming the exclusive supplier of Pancake lenses for Vision Air, a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro expected in 2027. The dual role across foldables and mixed reality products enhances GIS’s profitability outlook, especially as its latest quarterly results suggest the company is moving past recent losses and into a period of sustained growth.

Kuo’s shipment figures and GIS’s growing role show Apple’s long-term strategy. Hardware innovation, particularly in foldables and head-mounted displays, is set to drive growth as Apple pushes beyond incremental updates to its existing product lines. If Apple hits its revised targets, the iPhone Fold would not just be a technical milestone but also a strong signal that consumers are ready to adopt foldable smartphones at scale.