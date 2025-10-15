Apple refreshes the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip

Apple has refreshed the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip, promising up to 3.5× faster AI performance and 1.6× faster graphics than the previous model, plus faster SSDs and battery life up to 24 hours.



Pre-orders start today, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 22, from the same $1,599 starting price in space black and silver.

What’s new

M5 for AI: Next-gen 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core to speed diffusion models and local LLMs; a faster 16-core Neural Engine helps Apple Intelligence features run quicker on device.



Next-gen 10-core GPU with a to speed diffusion models and local LLMs; a faster helps Apple Intelligence features run quicker on device. CPU & memory: Up to 20% faster multithreaded CPU vs. M4 and 150+ GB/s unified memory bandwidth for larger local models and heavier 3D scenes.



Up to multithreaded CPU vs. M4 and unified memory bandwidth for larger local models and heavier 3D scenes. Graphics & games: Third-gen ray tracing and second-gen dynamic caching target smoother gameplay and pro-app renders, with Apple citing 1.6× higher frame rates vs. M4 in supported titles.



Third-gen ray tracing and second-gen dynamic caching target smoother gameplay and pro-app renders, with Apple citing higher frame rates vs. M4 in supported titles. Storage: Up to 2× faster SSD performance vs. the prior gen, with configurations up to 4TB .



Up to vs. the prior gen, with configurations up to . Endurance: Apple rates the 14-inch model at up to 24 hours and says performance is consistent on battery or plugged in. Fast charge gets you to 50% in ~30 minutes with a 96W+ adapter.

Why it matters

If you’re leaning into on-device AI—image generation, transcription, or running local LLMs—the M5’s per-core GPU Neural Accelerators plus a faster Neural Engine should translate into noticeably quicker results in apps that use Core ML or Metal’s Tensor APIs.



Creators and coders also get shorter export and compile times, while the Liquid Retina XDR display, 12MP Center Stage camera, and six-speaker system round out the package.

For the silicon deep dive, see our companion piece: Apple’s new M5 chip lands with 4× AI GPU boost, faster Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth.