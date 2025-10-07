Apple rolls out new AirPods firmware ahead of iOS 26.1 release

Apple pushed a fresh AirPods firmware today for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4. You can download it now as build 8A358. The release follows last month’s broader iOS 26 rollout and keeps the audio lineup current.

The new build replaces 8A357 on AirPods Pro 3 and 8A356 on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. You get the update ahead of iOS 26.1’s public release, which remains in beta this week. Expect iOS 26.1 later in October if Apple holds its current cadence.

What changed

Apple has not published detailed notes for 8A358. You should read this as a stability and polish pass. The prior 8A356 firmware added Live Translation, studio-quality voice recording for interviews and video, and better call audio on supported models. Today’s build likely tightens those features and fixes early quirks. You want that refinement before iOS 26.1 lands.

If you plan to lean on Live Translation, watch 26.1. Beta builds expand language support for Apple Intelligence and Live Translation, which makes today’s firmware a sensible pre-step. You reduce friction on day one.

How to get it

You cannot trigger AirPods updates with a button tap. Connect your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to Wi-Fi, pair your AirPods, put them in the case, plug in power, close the lid, and keep the case near your device. Wait at least 30 minutes, then reopen the lid and confirm the version in Bluetooth settings. This is the only reliable path today.

If you do not see 8A358, repeat the steps or reset the AirPods and try again. Also note that Apple’s firmware list may lag. As of publication, the support page still showed the previous builds for some models.