iOS 26.1 Brings More Languages to AirPods Translation

Apple has released iOS 26.1 developer beta 1 with significant language expansions for AirPods Live Translation and Apple Intelligence. Users can now access more real-time translation options with AirPods and enjoy broader AI-powered support in their native languages.

AirPods Live Translation Gains Five New Languages

The update adds five languages to AirPods Live Translation: Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. These join the existing lineup of English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish. The feature works across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls, offering real-time translation during conversations.

This expansion strengthens AirPods’ role as a tool for breaking language barriers. It provides smoother communication for travelers, students, and professionals who often interact across multiple languages.

Apple Intelligence Adds Eight More Languages

Alongside AirPods improvements, Apple Intelligence now supports Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. This broadens access to Apple’s AI tools, which include writing assistance, task automation, and context-aware suggestions.

The update does not introduce new Apple Intelligence functions beyond language support, but the wider reach ensures more users can integrate AI into daily tasks without relying on English or other limited options.

Expanding Global Access

With these additions, Apple continues its push to make both AirPods and Apple Intelligence more relevant to users worldwide. The new language support reflects the company’s strategy of scaling existing features to global audiences rather than limiting them to early adopters in select regions.

iOS 26.1 beta 1 is still in testing, but the language expansions mark a clear step toward making Apple’s ecosystem more inclusive and practical for international users.