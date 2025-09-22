What’s New in iOS 26.1 Developer Beta 1

Apple released iOS 26 to the public last week. The company has already issued developer beta 26.1 which is beta 1 version. This build expands language support, refines native app interfaces, updates security delivery, and prepares the platform for wider AI interoperability.

Expanded language support

The headline additions in this beta are language expansions for AirPods Live Translation and Apple Intelligence. These changes make real-time translation and on-device AI features useful to more users.

AirPods Live Translation: Adds five languages: Chinese (Mandarin, simplified), Chinese (Mandarin, traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. Compatible with AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4 with ANC.



Apple Intelligence: Adds eight languages: Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. This expands access to features such as Visual Intelligence and intelligent Shortcuts actions.

Native app UI and interaction enhancements

Beta 26.1 focuses on small, practical refinements across core apps. None of the changes alter core workflows, but they improve clarity and day to day use.

Apple Music: Swipe left or right on the playback bar to skip tracks.

Calendar: List view now shows full-width color highlights for events, matching calendar colors for easier scanning.

Photos: The video playback scrubber is redesigned for smoother, more precise frame navigation.



Phone: The numeric keypad adopts the Liquid Glass aesthetic introduced in iOS 26 for visual consistency.



Keyboard UI changes

The update replaces the previous Rapid Security Updates system with Background Security Improvement. The new system delivers critical security fixes and system files in the background before full software updates. If compatibility issues arise, deliveries can be temporarily removed and refined in a subsequent update.

Beta code reveals support for Model Context Protocol, an emerging standard for agentic AI. Apple’s inclusion indicates plans to make the platform ready for future agent integration and third-party AI interoperability.

Performance and stability

As the first minor release after iOS 26, this beta bundles performance optimizations and bug fixes that address issues reported since the initial release. These changes focus on stability rather than headline features.

iOS 26.1 beta 1 strengthens the platform in practical ways. The update widens language coverage, refines app interactions, improves how security fixes are delivered, and lays groundwork for future AI work. Expect useful day-to-day improvements rather than major new features.