Apple Releases Beta 8 of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 for Developers

Apple has released the eighth developer betas of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. The new builds arrive one week after the seventh betas, giving developers access to the latest features and refinements before the public launch this fall.

What’s New in the Latest Betas

watchOS 26 introduces a redesigned interface inspired by visionOS’s Liquid Glass aesthetic. The update includes an AI-powered Workout Buddy for motivation, a more contextual Smart Stack, a new Notes app, and support for Live Translation. These features expand the Apple Watch’s role as both a fitness companion and productivity tool.

tvOS 26 focuses on usability and entertainment upgrades. Apple has redesigned the interface and added features such as karaoke with an iPhone as a microphone, improved AirPlay integration with speakers, new Aerial screen savers, and faster app logins through Apple Account syncing. Together, these changes enhance the Apple TV experience for both media and communication.

visionOS 26 builds on the foundation of Apple Vision Pro by making spatial computing more personal and collaborative. The update adds spatial widgets that can be placed anywhere, improvements to lifelike personas, and new tools for shared spatial experiences between two Vision Pro users.

According to Apple, developers can install the updates directly from the Settings app on supported devices with a registered developer account. While visionOS 26 is currently restricted to developers, both watchOS 26 and tvOS 26 betas are available to developers and public beta testers.