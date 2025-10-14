Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 3

Apple has expanded testing for iOS 26.1 with a new public beta, arriving one day after the developer beta 3. The build is 23B5064e, the same version Apple posted for developers on October 13, 2025. You can install it through the Apple Beta Software Program starting today.

What’s in this beta

New Apple TV app icon : You will notice a refreshed Apple TV app icon on your Home Screen. The new mark appears across iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Inside the app, references to Apple TV+ remain for now, signaling where Apple wants the branding to land.

: You will notice a refreshed Apple TV app icon on your Home Screen. The new mark appears across iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Inside the app, references to Apple TV+ remain for now, signaling where Apple wants the branding to land. Local Capture gains its own settings : Apple added a Local Capture menu in Settings. Go to Settings > General > Local Capture . Choose a Files location for call recordings, for both audio and video. Pick a folder once, then retrieve clips from the same place every time.

: Apple added a Local Capture menu in Settings. Go to . Choose a Files location for call recordings, for both audio and video. Pick a folder once, then retrieve clips from the same place every time. New accessibility for quick taps : Settings now includes a “Prefer Single-Touch Actions” toggle tied to recent alarm and timer changes that favor a slide gesture. The control aims to restore fast taps. Early testing shows it not fully active yet.

: Settings now includes a “Prefer Single-Touch Actions” toggle tied to recent alarm and timer changes that favor a slide gesture. The control aims to restore fast taps. Early testing shows it not fully active yet. Control Center feels livelier : Animations in Control Center feel bouncier and more responsive. Taps show instant feedback and keep the single swipe speed intact.

: Animations in Control Center feel bouncier and more responsive. Taps show instant feedback and keep the single swipe speed intact. Laying track for more AI integrations: iOS 26.1 continues groundwork for third party AI services alongside ChatGPT. The system looks ready for more partners in a future point release, with privacy controls anchored in iOS.

Every major change is listed here.

Build number and availability

You are downloading iOS 26.1 public beta 3 with build 23B5064e. Apple posted the corresponding developer beta on October 13. Public beta availability follows through the Apple Beta Software Program. If you join the program and enroll your iPhone, the update appears in Settings when Apple opens the public build.

How to install the public beta

Enroll your device. Go to Apple’s Beta Software Program site, sign in with your Apple ID, and enroll your iPhone for iOS betas. Check compatibility. Confirm your iPhone supports iOS 26. Apple lists supported models, including recent iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 families. Update on your iPhone. Open Settings, tap General, then Software Update. If you participate in the beta program, you will see the beta update when Apple makes it available for your device. Tap Update Now. You can also enable automatic updates from the same menu.

Bottom line

Apple’s iOS 26.1 public beta 3 advances the cycle with build 23B5064e and continues the march of fixes after iOS 26. Install it if you test new software and report bugs. Wait for the final release if you prefer guaranteed stability. For the build number and timing, rely on Apple’s developer releases page; for enrollment and installation, use Apple’s Beta Software Program and standard Software Update.