iOS 26.1 Beta 3 Now Available for Developers

Apple has released the third developer beta of iOS 26.1, marking another step toward the software’s public debut. The update builds on iOS 26 with expanded language support for Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation, alongside small but noticeable interface changes.

Expanded Language Support

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 26.1 adds Apple Intelligence support for eight new languages, including Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

The update also widens AirPods Live Translation compatibility to include Japanese, Korean, Italian, and both Mandarin variants of Chinese. These additions reflect Apple’s push to make its AI-driven features more inclusive and globally available.

Interface and App Refinements

Developers testing the beta report that iOS 26.1 improves the way alarms are dismissed, now featuring a “Slide to Unlock” motion for clarity and speed. In Apple Music, users can swipe to change tracks, a small but practical tweak that fits natural interaction habits. The update also touches the Phone app, where Liquid Glass now extends to the keypad, giving it a more unified look. Subtle design adjustments also appear in Calendar, Safari, and Photos, refining consistency across Apple’s ecosystem.

The beta 3 release follows last week’s second build, keeping Apple’s testing cycle steady. Developers can install it through the Settings app under General > Software Update. With several refinements and a broader language base, iOS 26.1 is shaping up to be the first meaningful follow-up to iOS 26.