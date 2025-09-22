iOS 26.1 Beta Adds Swipe Gesture to Apple Music MiniPlayer

Apple has started rolling out iOS 26.1 in beta, and Apple Music users are already seeing meaningful changes. The update introduces a new swipe gesture for the MiniPlayer, along with several interface tweaks and playback improvements.

Swipe to Change Tracks

swipe on the music bar to skip or go back a song

The MiniPlayer in iOS 26.1 now responds to swipes. You can move left to skip ahead in your queue or swipe right to return to the previous song. The gesture works whether the MiniPlayer is docked next to the tab bar or expanded above it.

New music change animation with the song title

Subtle haptic feedback and visual polish make the control feel responsive and natural, offering an alternative to the standard playback buttons.

More User Experience Upgrades

Apple Music Lyrics translation for Korean

Lyric translation is rolling out to more languages, including Korean and Spanish. Translations appear directly below the original text, making it easier to follow songs in languages you don’t speak. Some reports suggest that translations are artist-provided, which could explain why coverage varies by track.

On the lock screen, tapping the album art expands it to full view while the clock dynamically resizes and moves aside, offering a cleaner look when music is playing. The “Now Playing” screen also benefits from new fluid animations, giving transitions between tracks a more polished feel.

Smoother Music App

Automix is fixed for Airplay

Another refinement is how automix and transitions behave. In earlier builds, crossfade and transitions were inconsistent, sometimes skipping to the end of a song. The latest beta appears to fix those issues, though AirPlay support for some effects like crossfade is still missing. When streaming over AirPlay, playback falls back to standard transitions for now.

Together, these updates streamline how you interact with Apple Music. The new gestures cut down on taps, while translated lyrics expand accessibility for listeners worldwide. iOS 26.1 beta may be an incremental update, but it shows Apple’s ongoing push to refine the daily experience of using its Music app.