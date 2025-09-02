Apple Releases iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Beta 9 for Developers

Apple has rolled out the ninth developer betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, just a week after releasing the eighth builds. The new update, carrying build number 23A5336a, continues to refine features ahead of the official launch. Developers can download the software from the Software Update section in Settings.

The updates showcase Apple’s Liquid Glass design, which brings translucent, glass-like elements across the Lock Screen, Home Screen, Control Center, menus, and app buttons. Both iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 also expand Apple Intelligence features, introduce upgrades for Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, and overhaul CarPlay. On iPad, the new multitasking system lets users open multiple app windows, creating a more Mac-like environment.

What’s New in Beta 9

Apple has not detailed every change in this release, but earlier betas reintroduced notification summaries for news apps, adjusted Liquid Glass visuals, refreshed Control Center, and added new ringtones and responsive wallpapers. Developers testing the latest build are likely to see continued refinements across these areas.

The iOS beta program offers early access to upcoming features, but Apple advises backing up your iPhone before installation. The company also recommends limiting beta software to test devices.

According to Apple’s Developer Program documentation, registered developers can access the beta directly. The Beta Software Program provides a pathway for non-developers to test pre-release versions.

Developers interested in the new build can update directly through Settings > General > Software Update and select “iOS 26 Developer Beta” under Beta Updates. Apple continues to caution that beta releases are intended strictly for testing.