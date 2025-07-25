Apple Releases iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Public Betas

Apple has opened public access to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 betas. Starting today, anyone enrolled in Apple’s public beta program can download and test the new software on their iPhone or iPad. This release follows the fourth developer beta rolled out earlier this week, and Apple has also made a new developer beta available alongside today’s public release.

To install the update, users need to visit Apple’s beta software site, enroll their device, and then download the update from the Settings app under General > Software Update > iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 Public Beta. The beta builds for public testers carry the same feature set seen in the latest developer version.

A Fresh Visual Style

The biggest change in iOS 26 is the new Liquid Glass interface. Apple has overhauled the design language to focus on transparency, depth, and light refraction. Icons, menus, and UI elements respond with subtle animations and light reflections. Tab bars shrink, menus pop out, and overall, the interface feels more fluid and rounded.

Photos get a visual upgrade too. A new feature called Spatial Scene gives standard 2D images a 3D-like effect, making the photo library feel more immersive. Safari’s navigation has been reworked, and CarPlay includes a refreshed interface for better in-car usability.

Smarter Features with Apple Intelligence

Apple is also integrating more AI-driven tools, branded under “Apple Intelligence.” This includes Visual Intelligence, which helps you extract information from screenshots. The Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps now support Live Translation. In Reminders, task management is smarter. The Wallet app gets improved order tracking. Apple Music introduces AutoMix, a DJ-style playback tool.

Messages adds new tools like polls and customizable chat backgrounds. A new Apple Games app is now pre-installed. The Preview app, previously limited to Mac, is now available on iPhone for the first time.

According to Apple’s Beta Software Program page, testers can help shape the final software by reporting bugs and offering feedback. The beta is open for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, HomePod, and AirPods firmware.

These updates offer a clear signal of where Apple is heading: more polished interfaces, deeper integration of AI features, and thoughtful tweaks that aim to make everyday interactions faster and more responsive.